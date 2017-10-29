Nasarawa United set to lose players to rival clubs

The Solid Miners are having the difficulty of assembling their best players with rivals clubs breathing down their neck

Nasarawa United are facing another mass exodus of players ahead of the upcoming season.

Just like it was before the commencement of the 2016-17 season, some of the Solid Miners’ players have been noticed in the camps of other Nigeria Professional Football League outfits.

The Lafia side have resumed preparations for the upcoming season reportedly with less than ten players out of the squad that steer them to a fifth finish last season.

A source close to the camp of the Solid Miners gave the names of players that have returned for preseason as Ismaila Suleiman, Rabiu Chara, Abdulbasit Shittu, Danlami Umar, Bolaji Andulkareem, Manga Mohammed and a few others. While some of their top performers like Douglas Achiv, Abdulrahman Bashir, Seun Sogbeso, Suraj Ayeleso and Adamu Hassan have been linked with Plateau United, Enyimba and Kwara United.

“Nasarawa United are experiencing mass movement of players out of the club. They may not like to admit it but it is the reality. Yinka Onaolapo had already been snapped up by Enyimba while some of the other players too have signified intention to leave," the source told Goal.

“The players presently in camp are not up to 10 and it is two weeks now that the pre season activities have begun. Some of the departing players can’t be stopped from leaving because they came to the club on loan.

“The players have been given till this weekend to report to camp but it is still difficult to tell if they are going to return," the source stated.