Nasarawa United were lucky to win, admits Dogo

Nasarawa United coach, Kabiru Dogo admits they were lucky to walk away with the maximum points against Lobi Stars.

The game was headed for a goalless draw but for the intervention of Buhari Jafar in the dying moments that saw the Solid Miners claim maximum points.

“I will say we were fortunate to win the game because Lobi Stars had chances to win the game. They didn’t take them and we were lucky to get one in the dying moments of the game which we converted. We never stopped believing that we could get the maximum points,” Dogo told Goal.

“We knew that Lobi Stars would come all out to secure a result having gone on five games without a win and they actually came to achieve that but they were unable to utilize the opportunities that they had.

We have shifted our attention to the FA Cup with a tie with MFM on Wednesday. We beat them 4-0 in the last league encounter we had with them in the first round but I don’t think we are going to get that kind of scoreline. We are only after getting a win that will take us to the next stage of the competition,” Dogo added.