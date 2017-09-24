Kyle Busch advances to NASCAR playoffs with New Hampshire win

Kyle Busch secured his spot in the Round of 12 with a win playoff win at New Hampshire Sunday but he's not the only driver to advance.

Busch, who began the ISM Connect 300 from pole, held off Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth after a caution reset the field with 23 laps to go. Only three drivers led laps on Sunday with Busch out front for 187, points leader and Chicagoland winner Martin Truex Jr. led 112 en route to a fifth-place finish.

Larson led only one lap but also secured a Round of 12 spot thanks to playoff points and solid finishes to begin the postseason. Brad Keselowski is also far enough ahead on points to advance regardless of his finish at Dover next week.

While those drivers are safe, Kurt Busch needs a win at Dover to advance after being involved in a wreck with team-mate Kevin Harvick on Lap 150.

Harvick spun, creating chain-reaction wrecks that also caused damage to Austin Dillon, Danica Patrick, Denny Hamlin, Truex and Dale Earnhardt Jr, bringing out the red flag for just over 13 minutes.

Earnhardt Jr, who has yet to win in his final NASCAR season finished a disappointing 33rd, one spot ahead of Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kasey Kahne.