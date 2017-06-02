Nasty fall forces Goffin to retire at Roland Garros

A horrible fall forced David Goffin to retire from his match with Horacio Zeballos, the Belgian damaging his right ankle.

David Goffin made a painful exit from the French Open on Friday courtesy of a nasty fall during his third-round match with Horacio Zeballos.

Goffin, the 10th seed in the men's singles draw, looked set to wrap up the first set on Court Suzanne Lenglen as he moved 40-0 up serving with a 5-4 lead.

However, Zeballos hit back to earn a break point and the Argentinian was then handed an unexpectedly swift passage into round four when Goffin took a tumble at the back of the court and was unable to continue.

After racing back to retrieve a ball, Goffin tripped over the court covers situated well behind the baseline, his right ankle twisting awkwardly as a result.

The Belgian - a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros 12 months ago - was in clear discomfort as two trainers helped him off the court, with his subsequent retirement inevitable.

In a post in French, Roland Garros' official Twitter account cited a sprained ankle as the reason for Goffin's withdrawal.

Zeballos, who had already achieved his best result at a grand slam by reaching round three, will face either Dominic Thiem or Steve Johnson in his next match.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes