Nathan Cleverly announces retirement from boxing after defeat to Badou Jack on Mayweather vs McGregor undercard

Nathan Cleverly has called time on his career after defeat to Badou Jack: Getty

Nathan Cleverly has announced his retirement from boxing after his defeat to Badou Jack on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor.

The Welshman lost his WBA light-heavyweight title after being stopped in five rounds by the powerful Swede at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cleverly showed his bravery with his willingness to fight on while he was being clearly outclassed, but amid his inability to defend himself from increasing punishment, referee Tony Weeks came to his rescue.

Having previously considered retirement following the first defeat of his career, by Sergey Kovalev in 2013, the 30-year-old has taken the decision to call it a day this time around.

Cleverly announced his decision with a short statement on Twitter.

"Well done to the new champ Badou Jack. Thank you for the opportunity to fight on this event," he wrote alongside a picture of the pair following the fight. "Also, a massive shout out to those that have supported me over the years.

"I've lived it and loved every second of this sport. A few too many miles on the clock. Time to say goodbye. Thank you and goodbye boxing."



