Nathan Lyon: I made my pre-match comments to take the heat off our younger players

Nathan Lyon defended his incendiary pre-match comments as an attempt to shift focus away from Australia’s under pressure players.

Lyon revved up the Ashes hype to a new level by saying earlier this week he hoped Australia would end England careers in this series and players were frightened of Mitchell Johnson four years ago. He claimed Matt Prior wanted to go home halfway through the last tour because he was scared of fast bowling.

It led to an angry riposte from Prior but Lyon said he did it to divert attention away from Australia’s younger players and the controversial selections of Tim Paine and Shaun Marsh. He has also backed up his words with a good bowling performance at the Gabba where he was Australia’s most influential bowler in England’s first innings.

“I took a lot of pressure off Tim Paine and Cameron Bancroft and I thought you guys were a bit smarter than that,” said Lyon. “I am not going to stand back from what I said because I am confident enough in my own bowling and I am very excited by where it is going.

“I know my role in the Australia cricket team. I know I am a leader. I know I am one of the most experienced guys in the changing room. If I can go out there and share my experience with the younger guys then hopefully we can put Australian cricket in a good place.”

Lyon picked up two wickets in England's first innings Credit: getty images