National Super League takes a six week break

Vihiga United are placed at the summit of the 19 team NSL log with 35 points while MOSCA FC are at the bottom

After mid-week matches that were played on Wednesday the second tier National Super League matches will take a six week break until July 12.

During this period, there will be a 30 day transfer window that starts from June 1, 2017. In between there will also be Round 64 FKF GOtv matches in the weekend of June 24 and June 25, 2917 as well as 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier between Harambe Stars and Sierra Leone scheduled for June 13, 2017, away.

Vihiga United are placed at the summit of the 19 team NSL log with 35 points while MOSCA are at the bottom with a paltry 4 points.