What would national teams look like if they wore their country's flag?

Each international break injects a new wave of colour into the wave of football as iconic club shirts are folded away and national team kits take centre-stage.

But the colours on show are a varied bunch. While some countries choose to stick closely to the hues on their flags and others are more liberal with their interpretations.

Indeed, certain nations traditionally play in colours not even present on their flags, although in each case the choice relates to ancient symbols linked to the country.

Germany, for instance, play in white as it was the colour of the now-defunct Kingdom of Prussia that predated the modern republic, while Italy's distinctive royal blue is indeed royal in origin, coming from the House of Savoy that previously sat as head of state - a similar tale to Netherlands' fairly self-explanatory House of Orange.

What would happen, however, if the likes of the Azzurri were forced to play in a kit more closely resembling the colours of their flags? The results can be seen below and are courtesy of Franco Carabajal who published the designs on Behance:

ARGENTINA

