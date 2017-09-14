MLB: Nationals ace Scherzer uncharacteristically bad in loss to Braves

Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker loves to ride his starting pitchers to wins but he may have left his ace in too long during Wednesday's 8-2 loss against the Atlanta Braves.

Reigning MLB Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer had thrown 95 pitches through six innings in a 2-2 tie at Nationals Park, however, Baker decided to send his ace back out for the seventh inning. Sure, Scherzer should be able to mow down the 8-9-1 hitters for a team 13 games below .500, right?

Wrong. Scherzer failed to record an out. He issued four walks and a single in the seventh, an eventual six-run inning that cost the Nationals the game. Scherzer was tagged for seven runs on seven hits with six walks, the most he has issued in a game since 2013.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 5-3 Detroit Tigers



Kansas City Royals 3-5 Chicago White Sox



Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 Miami Marlins



Boston Red Sox 3-7 Oakland Athletics



Texas Rangers 1-8 Seattle Mariners



Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 Pittsburgh Pirates



Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 Colorado Rockies



San Francisco Giants 1-4 Los Angeles Dodgers



Tampa Bay Rays 2-3 New York Yankees



Washington Nationals 2-8 Atlanta Braves



Toronto Blue Jays 1-2 Baltimore Orioles



Chicago Cubs 17-5 New York Mets



Minnesota Twins 3-1 San Diego Padres



St Louis Cardinals 0-6 Cincinnati Reds



Los Angeles Angels 9-1 Houston Astros

MILESTONES FOR MCCUTCHEN AND GOLDSCHMIDT

Andrew McCutchen went just one for five in the Pirates' loss to the Brewers but it was what he did with that one hit that was special. In the first inning, McCutchen connected on the 200th home run of his career.

Similarly, Paul Goldschmidt recorded one of the biggest milestones of his career. With two hits against the Rockies, Goldschmidt tallied the 999th and 1,000th hits of his career.

FIERS FALTERS FOR ASTROS

Astros' Mike Fiers tossed a little more than three innings, gave up 10 hits, walked one and allowed eight earned runs in a loss to the Angels. His ERA is now above 10 in the months of August and September.

PHILLIPS SHOWS WORTH

Brett Phillips was one of the additions for the Brewers in their trade of Carlos Gomez in 2015. One of the reasons for the excitement in picking Phillips up was his arm. He showed off that cannon.

MARLINS AT PHILLIES

Early in the season, every Aaron Judge at-bat was must-watch television. Now every time Rhys Hoskins steps to the plate for the Phillies, people are paying attention. After smacking his 17th home run in 33 career games on Wednesday, Hoskins will look for more against Marlins right-hander Jose Urena (13-6, 3.61 ERA).