Nationals' Bryce Harper avoids knee ligament injury

Bryce Harper is out indefinitely with a bone bruise to his knee, but avoided a serious injury.

The Washington Nationals will be able to breathe a sigh of relief after it was revealed Bryce Harper avoided knee ligament damage.

The star outfielder suffered a knee injury in Saturday's win over the San Francisco Giants but general manager Mike Rizzo announced there is no ligament or tendon damage, though he will remain out indefinitely with a bone bruise.

Rizzo diagnosed the bone bruise as significant but said he is optimistic that Harper will return later this season.

Harper sustained the injury in the first inning while rounding first base. He tripped on the base and fell to the ground in obvious pain before being helped off the field without being able to put any weight on his leg.

One of the leaders in the NL MVP race, Harper was hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI this season.