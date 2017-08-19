Nationals' Scherzer on 10-day DL

The Washington Nationals placed star pitcher Max Scherzer on the disabled list on Friday.

Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday because of lingering neck pain.

MLB All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner Scherzer removed himself from a start with neck pain on August 1.

He had just hit a home run, but came out to the mound, tossed one warm-up pitch, and then signalled to his dugout that he was unable to continue.

What might be a little scarier with his latest setback is that Scherzer reported the pain to be on the opposite side of his neck.

Matt Grace started in Scherzer's place against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said prior to the game he was not sure if Scherzer's latest neck pain would result in a stint on the disabled list.

The Nationals later announced Scherzer would go on the 10-day DL, retroactive to August 15.

Scherzer leads the National League (NL) in strikeouts (220) and batting average against for a starter (.171). His 2.25 ERA is second in the MLB and he is tied for seventh in wins with 12.



