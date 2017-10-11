Nations League confirms division structure as Wales miss out on top flight
Wales’s World Cup misery was compounded on Wednesday after Uefa revealed they had been pipped by Holland to a place in the top division of its new Nations League.
Chris Coleman’s side had been on course to challenge the likes of England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France for the inaugural title in European football’s third major international competition but lost out by less than 600 coefficient points.
The results of the past week’s World Cup qualifiers cemented each country’s starting position in the Nations League - a biennial four-division tournament which replaces friendly matches from September.
Joining England, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Holland in League A will be Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Iceland and Croatia.
Those countries will be divided into four groups of three during a draw in January, in which each nation is likely to be seeded based on their coefficient.
That would see England placed in Pot 2 alongside France, Switzerland and Italy, meaning they would definitely draw one of top seeds Germany, Portugal, Belgium and Spain, and one of bottom seeds Poland, Iceland, Croatia and Holland.
Teams play their group rivals home and away between September and November, with the winners advancing to a finals tournament that will take place in June 2019 and will feature semi-finals, a third-place play-off and the final itself to determine the inaugural Nations League champion.
The four teams finishing bottom of their groups will be relegated to League B, the four group winners of which will be promoted to replace them.
The same applies between Leagues B and C, and Leagues C and D.
League B will consist of four groups of three countries, League C a mixture of groups of three and four, and League D four groups of four.
A streamlined qualification stage of the European Championship will be sandwiched between the Nations League from March-November 2019 and will consist of 10 groups, with the top two teams progressing automatically to the finals.
The highest-ranked countries from each division in the Nations League who fail to reach the finals of the Euros will be given a second chance to do via a play-off competition in March 2020.
That would mean that England could lose all their qualifiers and all their Nations League group games but still reach the Euro 2020 finals.
The new competition could also provide Scotland with their best ever chance to qualify for a major tournament. They are in League C, which will provide one of the finalists.
Euro 2020 co-hosts Azerbaijan will also be eyeing the finals after ending up in League D following World Cup qualifying.
Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are both in League B alongside Wales and it is possible the trio could end up in the same group.
The second edition of the Nations League - which was devised to boost the profile of international football - will begin in September 2020, in which World Cup qualification will be on offer.