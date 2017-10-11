Nations League confirms division structure as Wales miss out on top flight

Wales will not feature among Europe's elite in the first edition of the competition - Getty Images Europe

Wales’s World Cup misery was compounded on Wednesday after Uefa revealed they had been pipped by Holland to a place in the top division of its new Nations League.

Chris Coleman’s side had been on course to challenge the likes of England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France for the inaugural title in European football’s third major international competition but lost out by less than 600 coefficient points.

The results of the past week’s World Cup qualifiers cemented each country’s starting position in the Nations League - a biennial four-division tournament which replaces friendly matches from September.

Joining England, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Holland in League A will be Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Iceland and Croatia.

Those countries will be divided into four groups of three during a draw in January, in which each nation is likely to be seeded based on their coefficient.

