NBA champions Warriors face Paul and Rockets on opening night

Opening night in the NBA will see reigning champions the Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets in October.

The Houston Rockets and newly acquired star Chris Paul will travel to Golden State to play the Warriors on opening night on October 17.

Golden State will be defending their second NBA title in the last three years, while the Rockets will introduce a Chris Paul/James Harden backcourt for the first time in regular-season action.

Meanwhile, NBA Finals runners-up the Cleveland Cavaliers will also open their season on October 17, hosting the Boston Celtics.

Other notables from opening week in the partial schedule released by the NBA on Thursday, include the Philadelphia 76ers at the Washington Wizards and the San Antonio Spurs welcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 18.

On October 19, the New York Knicks travel to the Oklahoma City Thunder and it is a derby between the Clippers and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

A day later, the Cavs are at the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Warriors make the trip to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Christmas Day will feature the game almost everyone expected to see – the Cavaliers will travel to Golden State to take on the Warriors in a rematch of the last three NBA Finals.

Also playing on Christmas Day are the 76ers, Knicks, Wizards, Celtics, Rockets, Thunder, Timberwolves and the Lakers.