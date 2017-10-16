NBA Eastern Conference Preview: Can Celtics' bold moves unseat Cavs?

Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are now in Boston trying to help the Celtics unseat the Cavaliers.

The 2017-18 NBA season arrives Tuesday and with it speculation that a team other than the Cleveland Cavaliers could make it out of the Eastern Conference.

In an offseason littered with bold moves, the Boston Celtics executed the most shocking of them all in an attempt to unseat the Cavs. Boston's biggest addition came from Cleveland, scooping up Kyrie Irving after the beleaguered point guard demanded a trade. The Celtics lost Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder in the process.

Beyond the Cavs and Celtics, teams such as the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks will be eyeing playoff glory with improved rosters. All that said, here is your 2017 NBA Eastern Conference preview.

Teams Rising

Boston Celtics — Somehow, in an offseason that saw Chris Paul, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony move to Western Conference teams, the Celtics pulled off one of the most shocking trades of the decade. Irving is a superstar ready to blossom out of James' shadow. His presence should give the Celtics a legitimate chance of reaching the NBA Finals. Boston also went out and added Gordon Hayward to give Irving some help on the wing. Sending Avery Bradley — the team's best perimeter defender — to the Pistons for inconsistent power forward Marcus Morris didn't make a ton of sense, but Morris should start alongside Al Horford in the paint.

Charlotte Hornets — Acquiring Dwight Howard may have been controversial, but he brings instant muscle to the paint. Howard is one of the best area rebounders in the NBA. His offense never really developed away from the basket, but the Hornets have plenty of stretch 4s they can play alongside him. Drafting Kentucky's Malik Monk in the first round provided the Hornets with another elite shooter who also can run the point. This team should be deeper and more physical than last season.