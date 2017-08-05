NBA free agency: Spurs re-sign Patty Mills

Patty Mills will suit up for the Spurs once again in 2017.

The team announced on Friday that Mills was re-signed to the roster although, per Spurs policy, details of the contract were not disclosed.

Mills averaged 9.5 points in addition to a career-high 3.5 assists per game in 80 games for the Spurs over the 2016-17 season. With Tony Parker going down to injury, Mills also had to assume starting duties in the playoffs, despite the emergence of rookie Dejounte Murray.

The Australian native has made 550 three-pointers off the bench for the Spurs since joining in 2009. That is the most three-pointers made by any player coming off the bench while averaging at least 39 per cent.

Although San Antonio's season culminated in a sweep against Golden State last term, Mills connected at 41% from the perimeter.

Mills has averaged 7.9 points per game in his 709-game career. Among Spurs all-time leaders, Mills ranks fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (39%) and sixth in three-pointers made (550).