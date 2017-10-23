NBA legend Kobe Bryant explains what Harry Kane needs to do to be as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kane can be as good as Ronaldo and Messi: Getty

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is tipping Harry Kane to be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi if he can show the right attitude.

The five times NBA champion was at Wembley to see Kane scored a brace in Tottenham’s 4-1 thrashing over Liverpool and believes the Englishman can challenge the best players in the world.

“He can be like Ronaldo or Messi if he believes in himself and continues working hard, then he can live up to that level,” he said.

Amazing to meet @NBA's @kobebryant. Had a good chat after the game - he chose a good one to come and watch! #nba pic.twitter.com/DNK8MHcced — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 22, 2017

Kane’s second goal on Sunday was his 45th goal in 2017 and is within touching distance of Messi and Ronaldo’s goals total in the calendar year.

“Kane is good, very good,” Bryant added. “I think he can still improve too because he is young and there are a lot of possibilities ahead for him.”