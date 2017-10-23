NBA legends, Neymar sees red and a brand new Balotelli - Ligue 1 goes social

Kobe Bryant made a very public visit to PSG before they were held to a frustrating draw with Marseille, and Super Mario celebrated a new arrival

Paris Saint-Germain are no strangers to receiving guests, but this week they enjoyed the company of someone rather special as NBA legend Kobe Bryant paid them a visit.

Several member of the squad are huge basketball fans, but none more so than Neymar, who was delighted that the five-time NBA champion and 2008 MVP took some time to visit the Ligue 1 leaders.

Indeed, the striker, who took in Game 2 of the NBA finals last season, had few words when he posted on social media about the event, simply branding Kobe a “legend”.

Kylian Mbappe offered a similar thought on his Instagram page.

And Kobe showed off that he has lost none of his star qualities by making a shot from way down town during a gala event. It was a moment that left even Neymar, one of the greatest sportsmen today, stunned.

On the field, meanwhile, it has been a mixed week for the Brazilian, who was on target in midweek as PSG defeated Anderlecht 4-0 in the Champions League. He found the net again at the weekend in the Classique against Marseille but was later sent off in what proved a frustrating night for his side as they somehow salvaged a point to draw 2-2 thanks to a late Edinson Cavani free-kick. Neymar, however, was impressed by his side’s fighting spirit, having underlined the importance of self-belief in an Instagram post earlier this week. “1% CHANCE... 99% FAITH. You don’t make it anywhere by chance. Always believe,” he said.

Dani Alves missed the weekend’s match due to a slight injury issue, but he featured in midweek in Belgium and was caught before the match showing off some pretty silky skills.

He was also keen to show that he was supporting his team-mates, despite having stayed in Paris while they travelled to Marseille, where they were greeted with a red-hot atmosphere at Stade Velodrome.