NBA Preview: Five key storylines entering the 2017-18 season

With the new NBA season on the horizon, we have taken a look at some of the key storylines ahead of the new campaign.

The 2017-18 NBA season begins on Tuesday, with Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving making a quick return to Cleveland and Houston on the road against defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

Irving's trade request and subsequent move to Boston was one of many high-profile switches during the close-season and while the Eastern Conference was a little more subdued than the West, there was still plenty of intrigue.

Here are five NBA storylines entering the season:

Can anyone unseat the Cavs in the East?

The Cleveland Cavaliers had an interesting offseason. In replacing Irving, they added veteran guards Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade. Adding Wade then irritated J.R. Smith, for he lost his starting shooting guard spot. It appears the Cavs will start small, with Rose, Wade, LeBron James, Jae Crowder and Kevin Love taking the court first on Tuesday against Boston. Though the Cavs now have more high-profile names in their roster, they are also slower and less dynamic. Can another team take advantage?

Boston, after adding Irving and shooting guard Gordon Hayward, appears most likely to unseat the Cavs in the East. Rookie Jayson Tatum impressed playing power forward this preseason, and he could unseat recently acquired Marcus Morris for the starting spot. The Celtics also have Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Physicality in the paint and rebounding will be Boston's main concerns, but the Celtics have a great chance at usurping the Cavs this season.

Will the Thunder's bold moves pay off?

The NBA "superteam" craze continued this summer with the Oklahoma City Thunder trading for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Oklahoma City looked vulnerable last season in the wake of Kevin Durant's departure, which forced Russell Westbrook to take on a superhero role in his MVP season.