NBA Preview: Five rookies to watch in 2017

The NBA season starts Tuesday as the Boston Celtics face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors.

These teams have some intriguing rookies themselves as Jayson Tatum will hope to make an impact with the Celtics and Jordan Bell aims to make it out of the G-League and onto a championship team, but that's not who we are talking about today.

We have some other rookies for you to watch out for, starting with one who is actually in his second season.

1. Ben Simmons, PG, Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia finally gets to see the 2016 number-one overall pick run the show. The 21-year-old is listed at 6ft10, 230 pounds and yet he will run the point for the 76ers this season. His vision and passing is reminiscent of LeBron James, while his build is closer to Kevin Durant's with a little more meat on him. He has some work to do on his jump shot, but his impact goes far beyond his scoring.

2. Lonzo Ball, PG, Los Angeles Lakers

Like Simmons, Lonzo Ball has excellent court vision and makes his team-mates better around him. At 6ft6, he doesn't have Simmons' size, but Ball's ability to find the open man was second to none among players in this year's draft. He has a less-than-conventional jump shot but still managed to shoot 41.2 per cent from three-point range in college. His defense will certainly have to improve, especially when he matches up with the next man on our list.

3. De'Aaron Fox, PG, Sacramento Kings

Fox has received many comparisons to Washington Wizards guard John Wall in the past, and those certainly have some merit. Having also played under John Calipari at Kentucky, Fox is a mature leader on and off the court. When he speaks, team-mates listen. The Kings have needed a player like Fox for a long time, and now that the voice of that franchise, DeMarcus Cousins, has been traded, the 19-year-old has every chance to make Sacramento his team.