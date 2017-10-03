NBA All-Star Game no longer East v West

Two fan-voted captains will select their teams for the NBA All-Star Game regardless of the players' conference affiliation.

The NBA has scrapped the East v West format for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The league on Tuesday announced a number of changes to the format of the game and confirmed there will be no Eastern Conference v Western Conference clash next year.

Instead, two fan-voted captains will select their teams regardless of the players' conference affiliation — though each conference will still have 12 players in the overall pool.

"I'm thrilled with what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us," NBPA president Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets said in a statement.  “We’re looking forward to putting on an entertaining show in LA.”

In addition to playing for bragging rights, the winning team will also donate to a Los Angeles-based or national charity of its choice.

"We're excited about the new All-Star format and appreciate the players’ willingness to try something new," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said.

The 2018 All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on February 18 at the Staples Center. Fans can cast their votes from Christmas Day, before the All-Star Game starters and captains are revealed on January 18 and reserves on January 23.

