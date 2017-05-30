NBA star Nowitzki sends tribute to retiring Bayern legend Lahm

The Dallas Mavericks power forward has added his voice to those hailing the achievements of an outgoing icon at the Bundesliga champions

Philipp Lahm has earned plenty of plaudits following his retirement at Bayern Munich, with NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki adding his voice to the tributes.

World Cup winner Lahm has taken the decision to hang up his boots after 15 years and 517 appearances with Bayern.

He departs as one of the most decorated performers of his generation, with eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown among his many honours.

Lahm's emotional goodbye

The decision to walk away at the age of 33 has come as a surprise to many, but Dallas Mavericks power forward Nowitzki is among those to have been quick to hail his achievements.

He recorded a message on Bayern TV saying: “Dear Philipp, congrats on a truly fantastic career.

“You’ve won it all both internationally and domestically, not to mention the World Cup. You can genuinely be proud of everything you’ve achieved.”

Lahm made his Bayern debut on November 13, 2002 and took in his final outing on May 20, 2017.

Ancelotti praises Lahm and Alonso

Many of his appearances came as captain, both for club and country – with 113 caps to his name.

He has become the 17th inductee to Bayern’s Hall of Fame, joining illustrious names such as Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Lothar Matthaus, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Oliver Khan.