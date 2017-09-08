Ndidi 'coming out of his shell' - Leicester City’s Shakespeare

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Foxes in January and is finally revealing more of himself which helps his play, according to his manager

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says Wilfred Ndidi is finally coming out of his shell which is enhancing his performance on the field.

In January, the Nigeria international joined the King Power Stadium outfit from Belgian outfit, Genk for £15 million and immediately made an impact starring alongside ex-teammate Danny Drinkwater in midfield.

Those performances saw him win the club’s Young Player of the Year award and his manager has hailed his 'endearing personality'.

“He is quite the joker, if I am honest, when he is away from the pitch,” Shakespeare told club website

“That might surprise one or two. He has a lovely personality.

“He always comes to team meetings 15 or 20 minutes early. He sits there on his own as if he is ready. He is a very endearing personality.

“He is quite quiet but he is slowly coming out of his shell as well. I think sometimes we forget how young he is. He is 20 years old and you forget that.

“When he came in we said to give him time to adapt, but he was pushed straight in and took to it very well. I see him improving all the time and getting better and better.”

Leicester will host Victor Moses’ Chelsea in their next English Premier League game on Saturday.