Ndidi revels in Leicester City’s win over Swansea

The Super Eagles midfielder is elated after helping the Foxes to just their second win in the nine-week old English topflight

Wilfred Ndidi is delighted with Leicester City’s 2-1 away victory over Swansea City in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

After the sack of former coach, Craig Shakespeare, Michael Appleton led the Foxes to the Liberty Stadium as they continued the search for a second English topflight win of the season.

And an own goal from Federico Fernandez and a Shinji Okazaki strike - both heavily influenced by Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez - were enough to render Alfie Mawson’s goal a consolation, thus sealing a victory for the visitors.

Ndidi, who was also instrumental to the win having played for the entire duration of the tie, took to the social media to express happiness at their change in fortune as he hopes it stays around for a much longer period after their maiden win of the campaign against Brighton saw them wait another seven league encounters to get another, against the Swans.

The 20-year-old tweeted: “Hey three points, it’s good to have you here. Hope to have you next time. Cheers!”