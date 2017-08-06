Ndiviwe Mdabuka signs new Ajax Cape Town deal

Mdabuka, who returned to the Urban Warriors in 2015 after a loan spell at Vasco da Gama, has been rewarded with a new deal by the club

Ajax Cape Town have announced that midfielder Ndiviwe Mdabuka has signed a new three-year deal.

Mdabuka has been one of the standout players for the Urban Warriors over the last two seasons, and the club saw the need to reward him with the improved deal.

The hard-tackling central midfielder established himself as one of the top players in the PSL last season, scoring thrice in 24 appearances for the Mother City outfit.

“Mdabuka has established himself as a hard running midfielder who boasts great ability in breaking down dangerous situations, while his eye for goal has proved a valuable asset to the club,” Ajax revealed in a statement on Sunday.

“Following yet another fruitful season in the red and white of Ajax Cape Town, which conjured three goals in 24 appearances, Mdabuka penned a new deal,” said the statement.

Mdabuka scored on debut for Ajax back in 2015, as the Ikamva-based club stunned Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2015 MTN8.