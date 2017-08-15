NEA Salamina skipper Yeboah optimistic of eliminating Kotoko in FA Cup

The lower tier side are making a trip to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the FA Cup last eight

NEA Salamina captain Joachim Asante Yeboah has insisted that they will eliminate Asante Kotoko in the outstanding quarterfinals fixture of the FA Cup at the Baba Yara Sports on Wednesday.

The Dormaa Ahenkro-based club have had a fairytale run in the oldest cup competition after eliminating Unity FC and Eleven Wonders in the round of 64 and 32 respectively as well as Steadfast in the round of 16.

“We have been preparing very well for this game although it was postponed initially. This is because we are still playing the division one league so will try hard to make a statement in Kumasi,” Yeboah told Adehye FM.

“It is good to play against big clubs and big players since you're exposed to new challenges. We will shock Kotoko on Wednesday come what may. We will not talk a lot but everything will happen on the pitch in front of their supporters.

“We have defeated Kotoko before in a pre-season friendly. We have quality players that many people do not know about but after the game, they will begin to ask about a possible transfer,” he added.

The winner of the game will face with Wa All Stars in the semi-finals, after the league champions eliminated Berekum Chelsea at the Malik Jabir Park a fortnight ago. Hearts of Oak will play Medeama in the other semi-finals fixture.