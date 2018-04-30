Cricket: Australia international Peter Siddle bowls in woolly hat during chilly summer

It may be the end of April but Peter Siddle was bowling in a woolly hat as temperatures plummeted for the final day of Essex's County Championship match with Hampshire.

With temperatures of 7c in Southampton and a biting wind, Essex took to the field on an overcast Monday.

Rain had limited the teams to just 88 overs over the previous three days, but play was able to start on time on day four – although Siddle and seven of his team-mates needed an extra item of kit.

Donning the hat, the Australian seamer opted to keep it on as he charged in.

He enjoyed early success as he removed Rilee Rossouw for 10, the batsman probably pleased to be able to get back into the warmth with the game seemingly destined for a draw.