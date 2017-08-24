Neck injury forces Saracens flanker Fraser to retire

Will Fraser said he has no regrets looking back on his career after the Saracens back-rower retired as a result of a neck injury.

Long-serving Saracens flanker Will Fraser has been forced to end his career at the age of 27 due to a neck injury.

Fraser has been beset by injury problems since emerging from the European champions' academy with the likes of Owen Farrell, Jamie George and George Kruis.

The back-rower, who joined Saracens at the age of 14, has had to admit defeat in his efforts to resume his career after damaging his neck last season.

Fraser played his part in making Sarries a major force both in the Premiership and Europe, a historic double last year being the highlight.

He said: "As everyone knows, I have had a torrid time with injuries pretty much throughout my whole career, but especially in the last couple of years.

"Unfortunately, with this injury, I have had to listen to the medical advice which has been for me to stop playing. The decision was made for me, which is tough, but it's a decision that completely I understand and accept.

"As I take time to reflect I can look back on my career with no regrets.

"There's nothing more I think I could have done or anything else I wished I could have done – I've been so lucky to have experienced the dream of being a rugby player at a place that I love and with people who are incredibly special to me."