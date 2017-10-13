‘He needs to be careful‘ - Watford boss Marco Silva hands Isaac Success stern warning

The forward has only featured once for the Hornets this term and the gaffer has charged him to desist from distractions that might affect his career

Watford manager, Marco Silva has warned Isaac Success to be wary of his behaviour following last month's bust up with sex workers.

The former Granada forward, who has only made one substitute appearance for the Vicarage Road outfit this season, grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons after he was accused of demanding £2,000 back from four prostitutes in Hertfordshire.

And the Portuguese tactician has handed warning to the Nigeria international as regards his antics off the field, charging the 21-year-old to show up a fight to save his injury-ravaged career.

"The player and everyone knows the obligations at this club and he knows the rules," Silva told Sky Sports.

"Of course people who love football don't like this situation. Football is his life. He needs to be careful - everyone needs to be careful - and know the right way. What we are talking about is one situation in September.

"I'm really happy with his improvement. He has not played more minutes as I had to make different changes in games due to injuries. I am happy with his progress and the player is starting to understand what my way is and what he needs to do to have minutes.

"Our obligation is to put the player in the right way. But you can't do this every time. He is a young player and he knows.”

Success will be sidelined for over a month after sustaining a knee injury in training.

"We expect [him to miss] six to eight weeks. It's a knee injury, a problem he had in one session here. It was a normal situation and looked nothing special at that moment but after examinations, the problem is bigger and now we need to wait for him."