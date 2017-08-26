Neeskens Kebano scores in Fulham's win over Ipswich

The 25-year-old midfielder was instumental in the Cottagers' victory over Mick McCarthy's men at Portman Road

Neeskens Kebano was on target in Fulham's away 2-0 win over Ipswich in an English Championship game on Saturday.

The DR Congo international gave the visitors the lead ten minutes before the break after converting a Ryan Fredericks cross past Bialkowski Bartosz in the Tractor Boys' goal.

The Cottagers grabbed a second just after the restart courtesy Rui Fonte.

After Kebano forced a save from Bartosz, the Portuguese striker reacted quickest to the rebound to fire home.

Anglo-Nigerian Sheyi Ojo who joined the Black and White Army on loan from Liverpool also made his debut in the win.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side will host Cardiff City in their next English second division tie on September 9.