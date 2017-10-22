Negligent FKF under attack for violating minor ball boys

The minor ball boys were pictured in wet clothes during the GOtv Shield final after FKF failed to provide them with raincoats despite the heavy rains

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has come under intense criticism after a picture of minors being rained on during the GOtv Shield surfaced online.

The kids, who were used as ball boys during the GOtv Shield final at Kasarani, were pictured on the touchline, shivering in the cold wethaer while protecting themslves from the harsh weather using their already soaked clothes, after the federation failed to provide them with raincoats during the match despite the chilly weather.

Opinion is now divided after a section of Kenyans came out to condemn the ‘insensitive’ Federation after Goal Photographer, Kelly Ayodi shared the pictures online. GOtv Shield is run by FKF.

But while the federation is yet to come out and explain why they did not properly kit the young boys, a section of Kenyans have since jumped in to give helping hand.

Former Kenyan International, Boniface Ambani has promised to purchase a raincoat to one of the kid pictured covering himself with a wet jersey on a wet track as he runs to retrieve the ball.

“Am offering this young boy a raincoat. Anyone who knows where I can get the boy, contact me, please. I know they were several but I picked this young boy. He will never get drenched again,’ said Ambani.

This is not the first time that cases of poor kitting for both players have come unnder scrutinity.

A picture of Tusker FC veteran Stephen Owusu being pounded on by the rains while warming up ahead of their match against Nzoia Sugar also surfaced online.

During the GOtv Shield final, both Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards players were rained on on the bench after both clubs and teh tournamnet organisers failed to provide them with protective gears.

Only two of the 18 Kenyan Premier League clubs; Nakumatt and Nzoia Sugar have invested in raincoats. A good raincoat goes for as little as Sh1000.