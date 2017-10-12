Nehra to retire after New Zealand T20 in Delhi

Ashish Nehra said he would rather end his career while people are asking why he will not play on rather than why he has not quit.

Veteran India paceman Ashish Nehra will retire after India's Twenty20 international against New Zealand on his home ground in Delhi on November 1.

The 38-year-old quick was recalled for his country's current T20 series against Australia, six months after his last international appearance against England.

Nehra, who did not feature in the first two of three matches against Australia, has announced that he will bring his long career to an end after taking on the Black Caps at Feroz Shah Kotla.

The fast bowler revealed that he will also no longer feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, as the time has come to bow out.

Nehra said: "You can't get bigger than retiring in front of your home crowd, where I played my first Ranji Trophy match 20 years ago.

"It is always good to retire when people are saying why, rather than why not."

Nehra took 157 wickets in 120 one-day internationals and has made 17 Test appearances, the last of which came against Pakistan back in 2004.

He has played in 26 Twenty20s for his country, striking 34 times.