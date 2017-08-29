Nemanja Matic puts bright Manchester United start down to his age as he praises team spirit at club

Nemanja Matic admits he is not surprised at how easily he was able to “hit the ground running” at Manchester United, despite having next to no pre-season training with Chelsea.

The Serbian, who joined from Stamford Bridge for £40m, has slotted straight into United’s midfield and has received high praise for how his presence has allowed Paul Pogba more of a creative licence further up the field.

His shielding of the back four has helped United keep three clean sheets from three already this season and he’s kept the club’s Player of the Year from last season, Ander Herrera, out of the starting XI – although that is expected to change against stronger sides when the pair will play together.

Jose Mourinho insisted Matic would fit in seamlessly when he arrived as the pair had worked together before, but the 29-year-old believes it is actually his age which is behind the reason to his good start at Old Trafford.

“I have become one of the more experienced players by now,” he said.

“At the age of 29 it's only normal that I wouldn't need a long time to adapt. I knew many of (Manchester United's) players from before, as I've played against them quite a few times, so I knew what kind of a team they are.

“And of course, the team helped me adapt quickly, they treated me very well from the very first day I entered the dressing room.

“The guys helped me adapt as soon as possible, and of course, on the pitch we also help out each other. So adapting was not a problem.”