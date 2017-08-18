Nemanja Matic in subtle dig at Chelsea as he praises Manchester United as biggest club he's played for

Nemanja Matic has insisted that Manchester United is the biggest club he has played for his in career, claiming “it is different” to other teams he's been a part of.

The Serbian swapped blue for red earlier this summer in a £40m transfer that is already proving to be a shrewd bit of business from Jose Mourinho.

Matic has so far impressed as a United player, shining most recently in the side’s Premier League opener against West Ham following a series of strong performances in the offseason.

Although the 29-year-old admitted Chelsea “is a big club”, he suggested United are on another level.

"Chelsea is a big club, Benfica are the biggest club in Portugal,” he said. ”But Manchester United is Manchester United.

"Maybe you have two or three clubs similar to United, but it is one of the biggest clubs in the world for sure.

"When I came here for the first day, I could feel that the people at the club help you every day if you need something and supporters are very important for this club."

Matic also revealed that Mourinho played a key role in persuading him to leave Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford this summer.

The United boss brought the midfielder back to Chelsea in January 2014, after being sold by the Blues to Benfica in 2011, and Matic told Sky Sports: "He was very important for me.

"When I decided to come to Manchester, he was a reason to come here.

"My decision was very quick and very clear. You don't need to think a lot about if you are going to come."

