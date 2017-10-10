Netherlands 2 Sweden 0: Robben-inspired win not enough to prevent World Cup failure

Arjen Robben stole the show, but it was not enough to prevent Netherlands' World Cup qualification campaign ending in failure.

Netherlands have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002 after an Arjen Robben-inspired 2-0 win over Sweden left them trailing the visitors on goal difference in Group A.

Dick Advocaat's men went into the match knowing they needed to score at least seven goals and win by six to secure a top-two spot, and although Robben's fine performance saw them claim a comfortable win, they were far too profligate to get near their target.

Netherlands certainly could not be accused of starting the game with a lack of intent, as Robben opened the scoring with a confident penalty, before several other chances fell their way.

They were mostly wasteful, but Robben – by far the best player on the pitch – showed his class with a stunning second just before the break to at least provide a little extra belief.

Sweden's reluctance to offer anything in the attacking third only increased after the interval and subsequently impacted the home side's chance creation, as the visitors became tighter at the back.

As such, Netherlands struggled to create clear-cut chances and things petered out, allowing Sweden to celebrate securing a play-off spot behind France, who beat Belarus 2-1 in Paris.

After an elaborate welcome to the pitch involving smoke machines, a stadium blackout and a light show, Netherlands made a strong start to proceedings.

Robben was particularly lively and – after missing a couple of early chances – broke the deadlock 16 minutes in, coolly converting a penalty after Victor Lindelof calamitously kicked the ball on to his own hand.

Robben was at the centre of things again 10 minutes later, with his shot from distance deflecting into the path of Georginio Wijnaldum, who inexplicably failed to find the next from 10 yards.