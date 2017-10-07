Netherlands need Barcelona-like miracle to qualify for World Cup - De Boer

Netherlands will need a miracle similar to the one Barcelona produced against Paris Saint-Germain during last year's Champions League in order to qualify for the World Cup, according to Dutch legend Ronald de Boer.

With two games remaining in Group A, the Dutch find themselves in third position - four points behind group leaders France and three shy of second placed Sweden.

On Saturday, Netherlands travel to Belarus while Sweden host Luxembourg. But with the Swedes enjoying a goal difference of +6 over the Dutch - and expected to beat Luxembourg handsomely - the likelihood is that Dick Advocaat's men will, in order to make the playoffs, have to rack up a huge win over Sweden when they host them on the final matchday on Tuesday.

And De Boer, who won 67 caps for his country and played in two World Cups, believes Netherlands will have to repeat the Champions League miracle Barcelona produced earlier this year when they thrashed PSG 6-1 at Camp Nou after losing the first leg 4-0.

Ronald de Boer ex Barcelona player More