Nets to face Thunder, Heat in Mexico City

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat will travel to Mexico City to take on the Brooklyn Nets in December.

The Brooklyn Nets will 'host' the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat in Mexico City, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

Two regular-season games will take place in the Mexican capital later this year, with the Nets facing reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and the Thunder on December 7 and then battling the Heat on December 9.

"These games will be our 25th and 26th in Mexico, the most played in any country outside of the United States and Canada," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

"They will also mark the 25th anniversary of our first game in Mexico City, a milestone in our relationship with our Mexican fans and a further indication of our desire to strengthen our ties to Mexico and Latin America."

The games likely will draw huge crowds, with a glimpse of the Nets' revamped team with Jeremy Lin, DeMarre Carroll and D'Angelo Russell on offer.

Fans will also get to see Westbrook playing alongside Paul George and watch Hassan Whiteside work with Kelly Olynyk in the Heat's first game in Mexico.

"We are thrilled to be able to participate in the NBA Mexico City games," Heat president Pat Riley said.

"The game of basketball is truly a global game and we are proud to be a part of its return to Mexico City. We look forward to our first-ever regular-season game there and bringing the Heat experience to our fans in Mexico."