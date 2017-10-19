Nets guard Jeremy Lin out for season with ruptured patella tendon

Jeremy Lin is not expected to feature again for the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18 after rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee.

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin sustained a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Thursday.

Lin, 29, displayed considerable emotion after he landed awkwardly and crumbled to the floor in the Nets' season-opening 140-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday

Further examination confirmed a significant injury that is expected to keep him out for the entire 2017-18 campaign.

"Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

"We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organisation will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery.

"Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role.”

With Lin absent, Brooklyn will likely move D'Angelo Russell to the point and place Allen Crabbe in the shooting-guard role.