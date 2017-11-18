Nets PG Russell undergoes successful surgery

Guard D'Angelo Russell underwent surgery on his knee, the Brooklyn Nets confirmed.

Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell underwent successful arthroscopic left knee surgery on Friday, the team announced.

The Nets' statement said further updates on Russell's return date would be issued "as appropriate".

Russell, traded to Brooklyn from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, has averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 12 games this campaign.

Russell was shooting 46 per cent from the floor, while playing nearly 28 minutes per game before his injury.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 12 points with 11 assists in a 109-102 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, likely will continue to start at point guard while Russell recovers.