I was never forced to do anything - Stenson clarifies Superman complaints

Henrik Stenson has exonerated a sponsor after initially suggesting a promotional stunt caused the rib injury that has ruled him out of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Stenson took part in a unorthodox build-up to the recent WGC-HSBC Champions, in which he was suspended in mid-air and posed as a superhero with a cape.

On Monday, the Swede appeared to indicate that the unusual publicity stunt was to blame for his fitness problem.

The 2016 Open champion said: "I'm no superman, even though certain people thought I was superman. If you saw the promotion in Shanghai, you know what I mean."

However, the 41-year-old has since clarified his remarks.

"I'm disappointed to have to pre-emptively withdraw from the Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player, I was looking forward to this important year-end event on the European Tour," he wrote on Instagram.

"At this point I am back home in Orlando waiting to do a scan on my ribs and get the necessary rest. I am still hoping for a quick recovery and have not ruled out playing in Dubai [at the DP World Tour Championships] next week at this point.

"My comment about not being Superman was a sarcastic way of saying that I am susceptible to injury like any other athlete and sometimes these things happen when you least expect them.

"I was pleased to help promote the HSBC Champions and to continue my string of success at the event and I was never forced to do anything.

"HSBC is a great sponsor to golf worldwide and I am not happy to see them being made responsible for my withdrawal.

"The plan as of now will be to participate in the DP World Championship if my body is back to 100 per cent. H."