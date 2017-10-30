I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata admits he misses living in Italy and feels he should never have left Juventus to return to Real Madrid.

The Spain international spent two seasons in Turin, winning two domestic doubles and reaching the 2015 Champions League final, before Madrid activated a buyback option in his contract, reportedly valued at €30 million, in 2016.

Chelsea 13/8 to beat Roma

Morata struggled to force his way into the starting line-up back at the Santiago Bernabeu, though, and agreed to join Chelsea in a reported club-record £60m deal in the transfer window in a bid to earn regular football.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to his career in England, scoring six times in nine Premier League appearances, but he has confirmed he longs to go back to Italy.

Morata also slammed Madrid's attitude towards him following his return and felt he was practically forced to restart his career.

Alvaro Morata Milan Juventus Coppa Italia More