Neville to make history as first female ref in men's European fixture

History beckons for Joy Neville in the European Challenge Cup fixture between Bordeaux-Begles and Enisei-STM.

Joy Neville will make history by becoming the first female to referee a European professional club fixture next month.

The EPCR confirmed Neville has been appointed to officiate the Pool One Challenge Cup fixture between Bordeaux-Begles and Enisei-STM on December 15.

Neville won 70 international caps for Ireland and won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013, before turning her hand to officiating upon retirement.

She has already been appointed as an assistant referee in the Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, Continental Shield and Pro14, while she was also in charge for the Women's Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England in August.