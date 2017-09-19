Neville and Savage troll Rio Ferdinand over new boxing career

The 38-year-old has confirmed plans to become a professional fighter, much to the amusement of his former team-mates and opponents

Just a few minutes after announcing his decision to become a boxer, Rio Ferdinand is already having to dodge some cheap shots.

Ferdinand announced on Tuesday that he is to take the first steps to become a professional boxer , two years after he ended his football career.

And although the ex-England defender has received some praise and support for trying out a new sport, Neville could not help but take a swipe at the 38-year-old, suggesting he'll need a few of his former Manchester United team-mates to protect him in the ring.

"Hey [Rio] when you're boxing does [Nemanja] Vidic come in and take the punches whilst you cover round the back with me?" he asked on Twitter.

The former England star was not the only one to poke fun, though, as Robbie Savage chimed in, suggesting his fighting technique may not be up to standard.

"Hope your boxing is better than it was last time, never landed one on me in tunnel but took a few lefts," he tweeted.

Don't understand the problem with Rio Ferdinand trying another sport.



It's Jordan Henderson I feel for, he's been trying football for years — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) September 19, 2017

Rio Ferdinand is thinking of taking up boxing. What provokes a man who sits in a studio with Owen and Savage into wanting to punch someone? — Rob Summerfield (@RobSummerfield1) September 18, 2017

If Charlie Adam can spend years pretending to be a footballer, there's no reason Rio Ferdinand can't attempt a boxing career. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) September 19, 2017

I personally can't wait to see Rio Ferdinand punched straight in the dish — Kris. (@karcher_nufc) September 19, 2017

After hearing the @rioferdy5 news @HitmanHatton will partner Jesus up front for city at the weekend.... — Paul Cox (@pcox970) September 19, 2017

Rooney vs Vidic Under Card pic.twitter.com/Vlo59Na9H1 — BliTz (@BliTzPlaysYT) September 19, 2017