Neville and Savage troll Rio Ferdinand over new boxing career

The 38-year-old has confirmed plans to become a professional fighter, much to the amusement of his former team-mates and opponents

Just a few minutes after announcing his decision to become a boxer, Rio Ferdinand is already having to dodge some cheap shots.

Ferdinand announced on Tuesday that he is to take the first steps to become a professional boxer , two years after he ended his football career.

And although the ex-England defender has received some praise and support for trying out a new sport, Neville could not help but take a swipe at the 38-year-old, suggesting he'll need a few of his former Manchester United team-mates to protect him in the ring.

"Hey [Rio] when you're boxing does [Nemanja] Vidic come in and take the punches whilst you cover round the back with me?" he asked on Twitter.

The former England star was not the only one to poke fun, though, as Robbie Savage chimed in, suggesting his fighting technique may not be up to standard.

"Hope your boxing is better than it was last time, never landed one on me in tunnel but took a few lefts," he tweeted.

