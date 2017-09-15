Neville: Tim Cahill had the drive of a Manchester United player

Tim Cahill had the mentality to succeed as a Manchester United player, according to former Red Devil and Everton teammate Phil Neville.

The duo played together for seven seasons at Goodison Park under David Moyes after Phil left Old Trafford in 2005.

Speaking on his brother Gary Neville's Soccerbox, Phil admitted to being shocked at Cahill's mind set and admired his attitude toward blockbuster matches.

"[Cahill] was the big surprise when I went to Everton," Phil said.

"He’s the one that had not the biggest quality, but he had the biggest heart and biggest determination.

"He had the drive of a Manchester United player and what I admired so much about him was he loved the big games – whether for Australia or Everton."

Interestingly, Phil's brother Gary didn't have the same glowing assessment of Cahill, saying: "He’s good player Tim Cahill - but he was nasty."

