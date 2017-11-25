Newcastle 0 Watford 3: Marco Silva's reputation soars again with clinical destruction at St James' Park

There is a reason Marco Silva is the manager every under-performing Premier League club with big aspirations apparently covets and his reputation soared a little higher after Watford’s clinical destruction of Newcastle United.

If Everton have ended their interest in the Portuguese they may want to reconsider. Watford will not like that sort of talk, of course, and the way they are playing, Silva must ask himself, why would he want to leave. This Watford team look far better than the one he would inherit, sitting in the bottom three, on Merseyside.

As impressive as Watford were, it should be pointed out that Newcastle were dreadful in almost every department. Slow and laboured in attack, one dimensional in midfield and predictable out wide, but it was in defence that the alarm bells rang loudest and shrillest.

Silva knew where Newcastle’s weaknesses were and Watford honed in on them like a bird of prey spotting a mouse in an open field. The Magpies have two full backs whose main deficiency is they cannot defend, but the way Watford repeatedly exposed right-back DeAndre Yedlin became almost cruel.

Having generated some early pressure with a succession of dangerous set pieces, which Newcastle’s defence struggled to clear Watford quickly spotted the weak link in the backline. DeAndre Yedlin may be a decent attacking full-back but he has been repeatedly exposed going the other way and does not seem to be learning from his mistakes. He was targeted by Manchester United a week earlier and Watford directed most of their attacks in his direction.

Andre Gray scores Watford's third goal