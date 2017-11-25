Newcastle 0 Watford 3: Marco Silva's reputation soars again with clinical destruction at St James' Park
There is a reason Marco Silva is the manager every under-performing Premier League club with big aspirations apparently covets and his reputation soared a little higher after Watford’s clinical destruction of Newcastle United.
If Everton have ended their interest in the Portuguese they may want to reconsider. Watford will not like that sort of talk, of course, and the way they are playing, Silva must ask himself, why would he want to leave. This Watford team look far better than the one he would inherit, sitting in the bottom three, on Merseyside.
As impressive as Watford were, it should be pointed out that Newcastle were dreadful in almost every department. Slow and laboured in attack, one dimensional in midfield and predictable out wide, but it was in defence that the alarm bells rang loudest and shrillest.
Silva knew where Newcastle’s weaknesses were and Watford honed in on them like a bird of prey spotting a mouse in an open field. The Magpies have two full backs whose main deficiency is they cannot defend, but the way Watford repeatedly exposed right-back DeAndre Yedlin became almost cruel.
Having generated some early pressure with a succession of dangerous set pieces, which Newcastle’s defence struggled to clear Watford quickly spotted the weak link in the backline. DeAndre Yedlin may be a decent attacking full-back but he has been repeatedly exposed going the other way and does not seem to be learning from his mistakes. He was targeted by Manchester United a week earlier and Watford directed most of their attacks in his direction.
Not that he was helped much on this occasion by Matt Ritchie, who allowed Watford’s left wing back Marvin Zeegelaar far too much space to rampage forward. The Scotland international is normally so disciplined in his work for the team but he went AWOL here and both goals in the first half came because Zeegelaar found time and space on the left to cause havoc.
Rob Elliot had already made a good save after Richarlison had got on a long ball over the head of Yedlin when Zeegelaar was able to pick out Will Hughes inside the area, who was also allowed to move forward without anyone in a black and white shirt for company, and he stroked a first time shot into the bottom corner.
Newcastle tried to rally, but they even more vulnerable to Watford’s counter attacks as they chased the game. They had a couple of openings, but when Joselu is on the end of them, you are never confident he is going to score, shooting straight at goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes with one before a tame curled effort was saved.
Watford did not look stretched or troubled and it appeared to be game over just before half time when Zeegelaar once again advanced out of defence, collected the ball with nobody close to him and this time Yedlin managed to divert his cross into his own net. It had been a horrible 45 minutes for Yedlin and Newcastle were duly booed off as they traipsed dejectedly back to the dressing room.
Newcastle were even worse at the start of the second half as Andre Gray once again sprung open the defence running in behind the right back slot, only to shoot into the side netting when one on one with the goalkeeper.
There was an even better chance for Richarlison running in on goal from the same sort of angle as Yedlin pulled out of a tackle on the touchline and was once again caught upfield. Florian Lejeune appeared to have the danger covered, but he lost his composure and his footing and gifted the ball to Richarlison on the edge of the area. It should have been a third goal, but Richarlison took to long to shoot and Newcastle somehow survived.
Still Newcastle did nothing to shore up their right flank and when Yedlin was once again caught out of position by a simple ball over his head, Richarlison was away again. This time he made it count. Lejeune could not risk diving in, as Yedlin jogged causally back and when Javier Manquillo failed to track the run of Gray he poked in a pinpoint cross at the far post.