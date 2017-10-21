Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Mikel Merino strikes late to halt Roy Hodgson's momentum

Crystal Palace were better, a lot better, but they still lost as Mikel Merino scored his first goal for Newcastle United in a game where one goal was always likely to be enough to secure the victory.

The defeat means Roy Hodgson’s side remain bottom of the Premier League, in desperate trouble, the small signs of improvement swallowed the deflation of the result.

For an hour, the Londoners looked good enough to take all three points, let alone one, but the ran out of steam as Newcastle gradually built up theirs.

Newcastle were not at their best, but still they managed to grind out the win. Things are moving in the right direction – and Newcastle are up to the heady heights of sixth in their first season back in the Premier League – under Rafa Benitez. If they do have new, ambitious owners in place before the January transfer window, the Magpies really could be about to soar to heights nobody could ever have imagined when they were relegated last year.

Initially, Palace’s shock win over Chelsea, which brought their first goals of the season, as well as their first three points, appeared to have done more than lift the gloom. Confidence restored, this was a completely different Palace team; a completely different performance.

Zaha was again looking dangerous for Palace Credit: ACTION IMAGES More