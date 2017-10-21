Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0: Mikel Merino strikes late to halt Roy Hodgson's momentum
Crystal Palace were better, a lot better, but they still lost as Mikel Merino scored his first goal for Newcastle United in a game where one goal was always likely to be enough to secure the victory.
The defeat means Roy Hodgson’s side remain bottom of the Premier League, in desperate trouble, the small signs of improvement swallowed the deflation of the result.
For an hour, the Londoners looked good enough to take all three points, let alone one, but the ran out of steam as Newcastle gradually built up theirs.
Newcastle were not at their best, but still they managed to grind out the win. Things are moving in the right direction – and Newcastle are up to the heady heights of sixth in their first season back in the Premier League – under Rafa Benitez. If they do have new, ambitious owners in place before the January transfer window, the Magpies really could be about to soar to heights nobody could ever have imagined when they were relegated last year.
Initially, Palace’s shock win over Chelsea, which brought their first goals of the season, as well as their first three points, appeared to have done more than lift the gloom. Confidence restored, this was a completely different Palace team; a completely different performance.
There was sharpness and fluency in their play, they were lively in the tackle, as well as in possession. Newcastle were bruised by Palace’s physicality and baffled by the pace of their attacking players as both Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend -as they had done against Chelsea a week earlier –dovetailing nicely as an attacking twosome.
Newcastle’s defence was held together by Jamaal Lascelles – in front of the watching Gareth Southgate – but only just. Palace were the better team, but they did not score. There were chances, but they were wasted. Zaha’s was the best player on the pitch, by some distance, but he missed the easiest of them.
Townsend escaped down the right and delivered the perfect lofted cross to the far post. Zaha timed his jump to perfection, leaping high, but as his manager Roy Hodgson craned his neck on the touchine and imagined a forehead planting the ball into the back of the net, Zaha put it wide of the post. It was a bad miss. A confidence sapping miss.
Palace remained on top, they remained the team who looked more likely to score, but they remained level.
Zaha had forced the first save of the game, in the 23rd minute, when he almost snuck a shot through a crowd of bodies and beyond goalkeeper Rob Elliot, but the Republic of Ireland international got down well.
Newcastle could not get going, a deflected shot from Matt Ritchie the closest they came to a goal, but they were sparked into life by a tackle from their former player Yohan Cabaye.
The Palace midfielder, who went on strike during his time at Newcastle in order to try and force a move, arrived at speed and took the standing leg of DeAndre Yedlin, a split second after the ball had disappeared from the scene. It looked bad, but referee Stuart Attwell took his time and eventually decided to only a show a yellow card. Cabaye’s relief was obvious, but replays confirmed it was probably the correct call. It was mistimed rather than malicious and Cabaye’s studs were not showing when he dived in.
Newcastle, fuelled by their anger, created their best chance of the half minutes later when a delicious through ball from Jonjo Shevley got Christian Atsu in behind Joel Ward, but he could only find the side netting with a well-struck shot. Half the ground thought it was in.
Newcastle knew they were in trouble, but having got to the interval level, Benitez had a chance to tinker and improve. He had to find a way to get his own attacking players in the game after Atsu and Ritchie had been snuffed out and Joselu isolated to the point of loneliness.
Within ten minutes of the restart, Benitez realised more radical alterations were needed, removing the comfort blanket of Isaac Hayden from his midfield, replacing him with the more imaginative and creative Merino.
It was about as bold as a manager like Benitez can be with 35 minutes of a game remaining, but it did nothing to lift Newcastle’s play. They remained in a moribund state.
Another change, Mo Diame on for the ineffective Ayoze Perez and the former Senegal international at least forced a save from Julian Speroni with a shot from the edge of the area. Seconds later the Palace goalkeeper made a better one, beating away a swerving effort from Shelvey.
Newcastle looked to be building up to the late crescendo, the spectacular finale. Benitez agreed and he rolled the dice for the last time as the volatile, combustible Aleksandar Mitrovic came on for the amiable but unthreatening Joselu.
His first touch gifted possession back to Palace, Ruben Loftus-Cheek dragging a shot narrowly wide. It was that sort of game but it was settled, in the end, by the first of his substitutions.