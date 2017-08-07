Newcastle 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Will power struggle and lack of transfers force Rafa Benitez out?

Benitez's future has been called into question at times this summer: Getty

What’s changed?

Well, Newcastle are back in the Premier League for starters!

The Magpies pipped Brighton to first place in the Championship table last season under Rafa Benitez and, of the three promoted clubs, are probably the best equipped to survive in the top flight.

However, what hasn’t changed is the continuous struggle between manager and board as Benitez again struggles to receive the support he craves in the transfer market this summer.

View photos Newcastle beat Brighton to the Championship title (Getty) More

Is it something he can get past? We will see, but he is desperate to prove himself in the Premier League once again – as are his players.

Who’s in?

Despite Benitez’s frustrations, Newcastle have managed to bring in five new signings this summer.

Christian Atsu, who was on loan from Chelsea last season was the first to arrive after agreeing a permanent transfer.

Florian Lejeune was the second to arrive in July, with the 26-year-old arriving from Eibar on a five-year deal and expecting to challenge Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark for a starting berth.

View photos Murphy is Newcastle's most expensive signing so far (Getty) More

Next in was winger Jacob Murphy, the Magpies’ most expensive signing, from Norwich for £12m, before former Sunderland and Liverpool full-back Javier Manquillo also joined.

The most recent arrival has been Mikel Merino on a season-long loan from Borussia Dortmund, although Benitez will be hoping he is not the last.

Who’s out?

Florian Thauvin finally left St James’ Park for Marseille for £9.35m, while Daryl Murphy is staying in the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

Sammy Ameobi, Vurnon Anita, Haris Vuckic and Yoan Gouffran all also left the club on free transfers.

How are they going to line up?

Their current best XI would look like:

Rob Elliot, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Florian Lejeune, Paul Dummett, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Mikel Merino, Christian Atsu, Ayoze Perez, Dwight Gayle.

What’s the one big question that must be answered?

Will Benitez continue to put up with the ongoing power struggle at the club?

The Spaniard has threatened to quit on more than one occasion this summer over the club’s transfer policy and the lack of control he appears to have over it.

What’s the best that could happen?

Benitez is left to his own devices from those above him and can not only secure survival, but climb to the top of the pile of seven or eight teams who will be so closely matched that relegation won’t be confirmed until right at the end of the season.

What’s the worst that could happen?

Benitez resigns at the start of the season due to the power struggle, Newcastle get relegated and St James’ Park gets renamed to make Mike Ashley a few more pounds.