Newcastle's Christian Atsu scores first English Premier League goal

The 25-year-old's maiden goal in the English top flight ensured the Magpies picked all three points against the Potters at St James’ Park

Christian Atsu's first English Premier League goal powered Newcastle United to a 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

The Ghana International got the curtain raiser for the hosts in the 19th minute. Matt Ritchie played in a pinpoint cross into the danger area, and the winger powered a header past Jack Butland.

Mark Hughes’ men grabbed the leveler 12 minutes after the restart courtesy Xherdan Shaqiri after dancing past his marker before unleashing a powerful strike past Robert Elliot from the edge of the box.

The Toon Army, however, got their noses back in front after Jamaal Lascelles headed in a corner by Ritchie in the 68th minute.

There were no further goals as Rafa Benitez’s men picked up their third win of the season which sees them move into fourth on the English top flight standings.

Atsu will be looking to add to his goal tally when Newcastle United take a trip to the Falmer Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion on September 24 in their next game.