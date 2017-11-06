Newcastle’s Atsu to be assessed following injury concern, confirms Rafael Benitez

The 25-year-old was subbed off in the Magpies loss to the Cherries due to injury and the Spaniard says the club will check the extent of the damage

Newcastle United manager has confirmed Christian Atsu will be assessed following an injury he picked up in the 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Ghana international who has made 11 appearances in the English Premier League this season with ten of them being starts was subbed off with minutes left due to a to a tweaked muscle.

And the Magpies manager admitted the extent of the injury remains unknown and they will have to wait and see while also providing updates on captain Jamaal Lascelles.

“Jamaal will have his ankle assessed," Benitez told media.

"With Atsu he felt something, but it’s too early to tell, we will see.

“We will train, we will have some sessions this week and wait for the players to come back from international duty.”

This means Atsu will miss Ghana's dead rubber Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying clash against Egypt on November 12.