Newcastle beaten by Gloucester in Premiership

Gloucester climbed to third in the Premiership with victory over Newcastle Falcons, whose poor run of form continued.

Newcastle Falcons fell to a fourth consecutive Premiership defeat on Friday as they were beaten 29-7 at home by Gloucester.

Dean Richards' men started the season strongly but have faltered in recent weeks and now sit ninth, while Gloucester climb to third.

The visitors opened up a 19-0 lead before Mark Wilson went over and Joel Hodgson converted for Newcastle's only points of the match.

Billy Twelvetrees was sent to the sin bin early in the second half but Newcastle failed to take advantage and Gareth Denman touched down to secure a bonus point for David Humphreys' side.

Gloucester could slip to fifth on Saturday if Leicester Tigers and Bath secure victories.