Newcastle will bounce back against Huddersfield Town, says Christian Atsu

Despite losing their opening league game, the 25-year-old midfielder is certain the Magpies will come back stronger against the Terriers

Christian Atsu is confident Newcastle can bounce back from their disappointing opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur when they visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Dele Alli and Benjamin Davies’ goals welcomed Rafa Benitez’s men back to life in the English topflight league with a defeat at the St. James’ Park.

And the Ghana international is upbeat of an improved team display at John Smith's Stadium on Sunday while reiterating his desire to make the fans happy with results.

“Everybody has a positive feeling going into the game. The next game is the most important. We are focused on that already,” Atsu told ChronicleLive.

“I believe we will bounce back and the next game is the most important one. We just need to keep our focus and keep our heads up for Huddersfield.

“I am very happy to be here and I always want to work hard for my team and the shirt.

“I am trying to what I can to make the fans happy. I want to give them what they deserve.

“We were very disappointed not to get a draw or even a narrow win at home. But I believe this team is very confident.

“We have put the Spurs game behind us and moved on to the next game. We also had two injuries but those who came on were ready and done a great job.

“It was disappointing, we played well but the red card was difficult. Tottenham are a top club and with a red card it doesn’t make life easy.”